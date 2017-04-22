Community Service Super Saturday benefits Dalton homeownership

More than a dozen volunteers rolled up their sleeves to give back in the Dalton community in honor of Wells Fargo's Community Service Super Saturday.

The annual event reaches 27 cities across the state of Georgia as a celebration for National Volunteer Month. This year, the initiative has expanded to include Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Wells Fargo donated $195,000 to upgrade housing for Georgia families, through the construction of new homes or repairing existing ones. The home construction and revitalization will be completed in partnership with local Habitat for Humanity organizations, who will receive $165,000 in total.

Habitat for Humanity of Dalton-Whitfield & Murray received $15,000 alone to help repair a home on at the 500 block of Jones St.

On Saturday, volunteers helped power wash, gut and plaster the kitchen tiles, and remove trees and debris from the home's yard.

Raven Braud, the marketing and social media specialist for Habitat for Humanity of Dalton-Whitfield & Murray, said Wells Fargo's donation and the volunteers help is a necessary contribution.

"We have a lot of people living in substandard housing and we need to kind of fix that," said Braud. "We want our community to thrive and the best way to do that is to provide shelter."

Braud explained the non-profit looks for three things when screening families who apply for homes; willingness to partner, need, and ability to pay.

"A lot of people think that habitat actually gives homes away; that's not what we do. We offer an affordable mortgage for people to pay and we also look for people that are willing to partner with us."

Diane cable, tells Channel 3 she has volunteered for the past 10 years, and is grateful for the opportunity.

"We get so caught up in our every day lives with work and everything and we forget about the ones that are in need, so for us to be able to do this you know it's just exciting and makes you just feel good," Cable said. "It's rewarding to know when we get done [and see] what it looks like and it's exciting when that [when that family] first pulls up to say oh this is my home."

The Wells Fargo team is also partnering with 24 additional Georgia non-profit organizations to help meet the needs of local food banks, senior living homes and the March of Dimes.

Last year's Super Saturday event, Georgia team members worked with over 7410 non-profits and schools across the state, collected over $6.6 million and volunteered 28,162 hours.

To learn more about volunteering for next year's Super Saturday, visit your local Wells Fargo. You can also click, here.