Altercation on video grounds American Airlines employee

A video posted online appears to show an American Airlines employee get into a shouting match with a passenger on a flight bound to Dallas-Fort Worth.

The flight, American 591, was headed from San Francisco to Dallas-Fort Worth on Friday. The incident captured on video occurred before the flight took off from San Francisco International Airport.

The video shows a woman crying holding a baby and a member of the flight crew looking out from the flight deck. The woman was crying reportedly because the American Airlines employee took her stroller. The person who posted the video said the employee "violently" took the stroller, hitting her and narrowly missing her baby.

One passenger on the DFW-bound flight is seen standing and demanding the name of the employee.

A man in American Airlines uniform comes on the plane and while speaking to a member of the flight crew a male passenger stands up to the employee saying "Hey bud, you do that to me and I'll knock you flat."

The American employee shouts back pointing at the man, "You stay out of this."

A flight attendant showed the passenger back to his seat saying that it was an "accident."

The woman travelling with the children was booked on the next flight to DFW in first class.

American Airlines immediately responded releasing the following statement at 10:30 p.m. Friday: