What you need to know: Orange & White game

Fans checker the Neyland Stadium as players run through the "Power T" before the game against Florida on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2014 in Knoxville. (ADAM LAU/NEWS SENTINEL)

KNOXVILLE - Tennessee spring football practice wraps up with the Orange & White game.

Here's what you need to know if you plan on attending Saturday’s event, which is free:

CLEAR BAG POLICY IN EFFECT

The University of Tennessee’s clear bag policy is in effect for Saturday’s game.

Each person will only be allowed to have one clear plastic bag no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches or a one-gallon, clear, resealable plastic storage bag. Fans will also be allowed a small clutch purse not larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.

We hope everyone is excited about the Orange & White game this Saturday! Please remember the clear bag policy will be in effect. pic.twitter.com/903Z5BXdCz — UTGameday (@UTGameday) April 20, 2017

FAN APPRECIATION DAY

Butch Jones and several players will sign autographs for fans on the field at Neyland Stadium from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Fans are allowed one item for autograph per player or coach.

Those attending Fan Day must enter from Gate 7.

DJ Sterl the Pearl, the Tennessee spirit team and Smokey will also attend Fan Day.

ON THE FIELD

The game is set to start at 4 p.m. ET, and the SEC Network will broadcast the game.

Along with the traditional spring practice format, the Vols are set to compete in the Circle of Life drill, one-on-one situations and quarterback/kicking challenges.

SCORING:

OFFENSE

Get down and distance objective: 1 point

Get 1st down: 1 point

Field goal: 3 points

Touchdown: 7 points

Win 1x1: 1 points

DEFENSE

Get down and distance objective: 1 point

Get off field: 1 point

3 and out: 3 points

Takeaway: 7 points

Win 1x1: 1 points

FORECAST

Models are pushing most of the rain back until Saturday night, but check the forecast if you're headed to the spring game on Saturday. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s on Saturday.

SPRING GAME ATTENDANCE

Last year’s spring game drew 67,027 fans to Neyland Stadium. UT had 73,081 fans for the 1986 spring game, which is a program record.