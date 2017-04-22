UPDATE: Skype interviews begin for Hamilton Co. schools superintendent candidates

UPDATE: Hamilton County school board members are getting to know the candidates for superintendent.

In the first set of interviews, they heard from two of the eight candidates via Skype on Monday.

Some of the big topics talked about included keeping Hamilton County Schools together, student achievement, and money.

School board members interviewed both candidates for less than an hour each.

"What is the most significant hurdle facing our system?," Kathy Lennon, a school board member asked.

"One of the largest, most obvious hurdles for the county is the divisiveness," Dr. Natasha Baker, a superintendent candidate replied.

Dr. Baker was referencing the idea that some schools want to break off from Hamilton County and form their own district.

"For someone like me to be able to have the opportunity to connect with the communities, to be in the schools, but also to connect with the state," Dr. Baker said.

She's the only female candidate going for the job.

Dr. Baker is the state reform officer for the Michigan Department of Technology, Management, and Budget. She identifies schools in the bottom 5% and turns them around.

Board member Joe Smith asked a hypothetical question to the other candidate, Stuart Greenberg.

"My daddy's in prison and the electricity is turned off. Mom is smoking dope. How are you going to get me in the morning to concentrate on algebra?," Joe Smith, a school board member asked.



"I think the first thing you have to do is build relationships. Students need to know that they're cared for when they come to school," Stuart Greenberg, a superintendent candidate replied.

Greenberg is the chief academic officer for Leon County Public Schools in Florida. Some of his top priorities include improving student achievement, fixing facilities, and working with the community.

"Something that I've done here that I would bring to the district is not only looking at proficiency but providing a report for teachers and administrators on state assessments how many students were about 10 points away from being proficient," Greenberg said.

Board members weren't afraid to express the harsh reality that money is also an issue for the school system.

"You're going to be fighting for every dollar that you get. I want to know are you prepared for that?" David Testerman, a school board member asked.

"I understand the political and the policy aspects of budgeting. It is very hard, but with a talented team, folks who are focused, folks who know how to tap the community and tap the right influencers at every level in the system, we can make it happen," Dr. Baker replied.



"I think the more you can be transparent, the more that you can turn to the community on a regular basis and have these dialogues, the county commission included, the more that people will understand what are the needs of the district," Greenberg said.

School board members will interview the remaining six superintendent candidates over the next two Mondays.

That includes Interim Superintendent Dr. Kirk Kelly who will also be interviewed through Skype.

May 8th at 5:00 p.m. Stuart Greenberg will be interviewed, followed by Natasha Baker.

On May 15th at 5:00 p.m. Wayne Johnson will be interviewed. Clifford Davis will follow at 6:00 p.m. and then Bryan Johnson at 7:00 p.m.

On May 22nd at 5:00 p.m. Jack Elsey will be interviewed. Kirk Kelly will follow at 6:00 p.m., and then Timothy Gadson at 7:00 p.m.

The listing of the eight remaining candidates includes:

Natasha Baker: state school reform officer for the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget. Previously, Baker was the deputy superintendent and state school reform officer in the division of education services for the Michigan Department of Education.

The top candidates would be invited for in-person interviews later this spring. Some board members have expressed their support for Dr. Kelly, while others have said the district needs new leadership. If an agreement can be reached, the permanent superintendent would begin in July.