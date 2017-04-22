Storms Developing This Afternoon

Good Saturday. Other than wet fields from rain last night, you won't have any problems with the ball games this morning. Skies will be cloudy and temps will be in the low 60s. Heavy rain is falling this morning in Middle Tennessee, however, and it is that rain that will be moving here later this afternoon. I expect the rain and thunderstorms to start between 3pm and 5pm, and last through the night. We could get more than an inch of rain in some spots, and a FLOOD WATCH has been issued for our Tennessee and North Carolina counties.

There is also a SLIGHT risk of some storms becoming severe with the biggest threat being from damaging winds and small hail.

Overnight into Sunday morning the storms will abate, but we still may see a few light showers lingering on and off through the day Sunday. The most noticeable feature of Sunday is going to be the cooler weather. Temps will only make it into the mid 60s Sunday.

Monday will be a great start to the week with some clouds, but no rain and highs in the low 70s. The rest of the week will be warm and dry with clouds on and off and highs climbing back into the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY:

8am... Overcast, 62

Noon... Overcast, 76

5pm... Storms, 79