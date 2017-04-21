Man charged with attempted murder in 2016 shooting on Glass Stre - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man charged with attempted murder in 2016 shooting on Glass Street

Posted By Ken Nicholson
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting from October 2016.

Marquel Morris faces multiple charges including attempted murder for the incident.

Chattanooga police say a man was shot in the face on October 13 on Glass Street, behind Sandy's Mini Mart.

Two adults and a toddler were in a car in the parking lot, when Morris and another man pulled up.  

One of the victims told police they were leaving the area when the men starting shooting, hitting the passenger in the face.  

The shooting victim recovered from his injury.

Morris is due in court next week. 

