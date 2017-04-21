Trump says he will release tax reform package next week - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Trump says he will release tax reform package next week

Posted: Updated:
Pres. Trump in a news conference Thursday in the East Room of the White House. AP photo Pres. Trump in a news conference Thursday in the East Room of the White House. AP photo

By JULIE PACE, AP White House Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Trump says the plan will result in tax cuts for both individuals and businesses. He would not provide details of the plan, saying only that the tax cuts will be "bigger I believe than any tax cut ever."

The president says the package will be released on "Wednesday or shortly thereafter" - just before his 100-day mark in office.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin initially set a goal of getting tax reform passed by August, but that deadline has slipped. Mnuchin now says the administration still hoped to get a bill passed well before the end of the year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.