Black bear - not a Memphis grizzly - spotted in neighborhood

MEMPHIS (AP) - Residents of a Memphis neighborhood are being told to avoid approaching, detaining or feeding a black bear that's been roaming the area for two days.

Memphis police say officers are looking for the bear, which was seen by people in the Frayser neighborhood in north Memphis on Thursday and Friday.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials are leading the investigation into the bear's whereabouts. Frayser has woods that could attract the bear and allow it to avoid people as it moves through the area.

Police say uniformed patrol officers have been stationed at an elementary school as a precaution.

American black bears can be found throughout the U.S. They are different than the grizzly bear, which happens to be the mascot of Memphis' NBA team.

