UPDATE: Man discovered shot in Dalton office dies - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

By WRCB Staff
DALTON, GA (WRCB) -

UPDATE: The man shot this afternoon in Dalton has died from the wounds, which Dalton police now believe to be self-inflicted. 

PREVIOUS STORY: A Friday afternoon shooting in Dalton is being investigated by police.

DPD spokesman Bruce Frazier says that the shooting victim was found in an office at the A1 Towing & Recovery lot at 1502 East Morris Street.

There, police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. 

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for examination and treatment. 

Dalton police are at the scene and are investigating. No arrests have been made. 

