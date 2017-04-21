UPDATE: Man discovered shot in Dalton office dies

UPDATE: The man shot this afternoon in Dalton has died from the wounds, which Dalton police now believe to be self-inflicted.

PREVIOUS STORY: A Friday afternoon shooting in Dalton is being investigated by police.

DPD spokesman Bruce Frazier says that the shooting victim was found in an office at the A1 Towing & Recovery lot at 1502 East Morris Street.

There, police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for examination and treatment.

Dalton police are at the scene and are investigating. No arrests have been made.