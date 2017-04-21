WRCB updates weather app with new features - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

WRCB updates weather app with new features

Weather is important to Channel 3 and we know it's also important to you.

That why we've been working on a new, updated WRCB weather app to help keep you safe and informed.

Many of you have noticed the changes with the Channel 3 Storm Alert Team weather graphics used on-air by Paul Barys, David Karnes and Nick Austin.

The new WRCB weather app is directly linked to the same system, which means when Paul says it 75 degrees and sunny outside, you'll see that in the new app.

Watch the video above as Channel 3 Storm Alert Team Chief Meteorologist Paul Barys explains some of the new features and settings to help you get the most from the upgrade.

The app is available free for iOS (Apple) and Android devices.

