UPDATE: Over 400 dogs, puppies, cats rescued from Georgia property

UPDATE: Over four hundred animals, rescued from Georgia, are being helped by Chattanooga’s Humane Educational Society and McKamey Animal Center.

The animals were found in hoarding operation in Habersham County, Georgia.

The animals included dogs, cats, goats, horses and even squirrels. Chattanooga received 26 of the 435 animals rescued.

Freedom came just in time for these animals. Officials said they were living in a dangerous hoarding situation in Georgia. Fourteen are now waiting for their forever homes in Chattanooga. “We took in 14 of the small dogs, and they are doing really well. We are glad we can help,” said HES Executive Director Bob Citrullo.

HES is an emergency placement partner with the Human Society of the United States. The national organization relies on local shelters to help house animals in return for funding. “Funding to get them fed, get them housed, and addressed their medical issues, their immediate needs.”

Executive Director Bob Citrullo said the dogs are healthy and he looks forward to placing them in good homes. “They need dental work. They had to be shaved, they were matted. Treat them for eye, ear, and skin infections. Doing really well. Opening up to us now and some are still a little timid. But overall they are coming out of their shells.”

Crews at the humane society will work and care for the dogs over the next few weeks before they are available for adoption and before they can begin their new “leash” on life. “Small dogs are really popular so I don't think they will be here really long. Not once they meet them and see their really awesome attitudes.”

McKamey Animal Center rescued 12 dogs from Georgia. Some of them are currently in foster care the others are getting ready for adoption.

If you would like to help with donations, contact the shelters for information.

Kim Alboum, director of the Emergency Placement Partners program for the HSUS said: “Our Emergency Placement Partners are a crucial element in The Humane Society of the United States’ efforts to rescue abused animals. Our partners are ready to get these neglect survivors started on the next part of their journey.”

The HSUS is providing financial assistance to the groups to help with care costs and supporting the ongoing medical treatment of some of the animals with chronic and critical conditions.

It may be a few weeks until the animals are available for adoption.