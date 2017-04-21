Wreck on I-75 in Bradley County snarls traffic

A crash on Interstate 75 southbound in Bradley County has blocked the right lane.

It happened at mile marker 33 near Charleston around 10:00 p.m. Thursday night, and traffic remains at a crawl Friday morning.

The single-vehicle crash involved a semi-truck from the XPO Logistics company out of Indiana. Officials say the driver sustained injuries in the crash, but there is no word yet on the extent of the injuries.

Officials say to expect some delays if heading in that direction, as crews continue to remove the truck and debris from the area.

The crash is expected to be cleared by 11:00 a.m. EST.

