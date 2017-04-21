Lawyer tells rape trial jury women are 'good' at lying - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Lawyer tells rape trial jury women are 'good' at lying

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A defense lawyer is being criticized for telling a Tennessee jury that women are "especially good" at lying "because they're the weaker sex."

The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports (http://memne.ws/2p2pSzy ) attorney Steve Farese made the comments during closing arguments of the trial of Mark Giannini, a wealthy businessman accused of raping a woman who came to his house for a job interview. Farese maintains that the sex was consensual and has questioned the woman's credibility.

Memphis Area Women's Council executive director Deborah Clubb calls Farese's comments "absolutely despicable."

Farese tells the newspaper that his job "is not to care if anybody gets offended" and "smart people will see it for what it is."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.