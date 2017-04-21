The Latest: Father of missing teen says she was brainwashed

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP) - The Latest on the missing Tennessee high school student who was found in California with a teacher (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

The lawyer for the family of a 15-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her teacher says the teen is back home in Tennessee and being evaluated and treated by mental health experts. Attorney Jason Whatley said in a press release that the girl is in a safe location with family and friends.

Police say teacher Tad Cummins kidnapped the girl from Columbia, Tennessee, on March 13. Cummins was arrested Thursday after a tip led police to a remote cabin in Cecilville, California.

The lawyer said there is no doubt the girl suffered severe emotional trauma and the process of recovery is only beginning. He thanked people across the country for their thoughts and prayers and asked that the family have privacy.

1:30 p.m.

The sheriff of a northern California county says a 15-year-old Tennessee girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her teacher was "laughing, crying and acting stoic" after deputies found her at the remote cabin.

Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon E. Lopey tells the Associated Press that she did not exhibit any anger toward her teacher.

The sheriff said the girl showed no signs of elation when she and Cummins were found. He said she did not act like a rescued person.

He said the two were staying in the cabin and doing work for a land caretaker in exchange for food and fuel.

7 a.m.

The father of a 15-year-old Tennessee girl who was found in northern California with a teacher after being missing for more than a month says he thinks his daughter was brainwashed.

Speaking Friday on ABC's "Good Morning America," the father said his daughter will need therapy and that her family will be patient with her and get her the help she needs.

The Associated Press is not naming the girl or her family members because she is an alleged victim of a sex crime.

In the meantime, a teacher at the girl's high school, 50-year-old Tad Cummins, faces state charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor as well as a federal charge of taking a minor across state lines to have sex.

Cummins surrendered to deputies Thursday near a remote cabin in Cecilville, California.

2:40 a.m.

After being missing for more than a month, a 15-year-old Tennessee girl was found near a cabin in a remote part of northern California and the 50-year-old teacher accused of kidnapping her was arrested.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says health sciences teacher Tad Cummins surrendered to sheriff's deputies Thursday without incident in Cecilville, California. The girl was apparently healthy and unharmed, but authorities say their main concern was her emotional and mental state.

Cummins faces state charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor as well as a federal charge of taking a minor across state lines to have sex. Acting U.S. Attorney Jack Smith says that if convicted of the federal charge, he faces at least 10 years in prison.

