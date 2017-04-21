UPDATE: TDOT I-24 repair completed

UPDATE: TDOT officials say the repair work on I-24 east has been completed. Drivers should expect some delays around the area until a normal traffic pattern is restored.

PREVIOUS STORY: TDOT crews will be making repairs to a broken concrete slab in Lane 2 on Interstate 24 east between mile markers 178-179 beginning at 9:00am Friday. This is in a 4-lane section of I-24.



TDOT Operations will also handle traffic control during the closures.

All I-24 eastbound traffic will be diverted to the Broad Street exit and then back onto I-24 at approximately the 178.8 mm.

Lane closures will start eastbound at Chattanooga creek. The closures will remain in place until repairs are completed.



Work should be completed by noon.