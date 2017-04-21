UPDATE: TDOT I-24 repair completed - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: TDOT I-24 repair completed

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: TDOT officials say the repair work on I-24 east has been completed. Drivers should expect some delays around the area until a normal traffic pattern is restored.

PREVIOUS STORY: TDOT crews will be making repairs to a broken concrete slab in Lane 2 on Interstate 24 east between mile markers 178-179 beginning at 9:00am Friday. This is in a 4-lane section of I-24. 
 
TDOT Operations will also handle traffic control during the closures.  

All I-24 eastbound traffic will be diverted to the Broad Street exit and then back onto I-24 at approximately the 178.8 mm. 

Lane closures will start eastbound at Chattanooga creek.  The closures will remain in place until repairs are completed. 
 
Work should be completed by noon.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.