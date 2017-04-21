Study finds diet soda may raise your risk of stroke and dementia

People who live in Ringgold are rallying around an officer who was hit by a car on the side of I-75. They held a benefit cookout as a way to support Detective Wilborn Dycus.More
Authorities called to a Walmart parking lot in San Antonio overnight found eight people dead and 20 others in dire condition in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer, in what police are calling a horrific case of immigrant smuggling.More
Ember Lee Cash Elm, 26, also known as Emily Leanne Brooks, has been charged with criminal homicide and possession of a weapon in the shooting death of 28-year-old Eric Burchfield.More
The sheriff said the father performed CPR on the child who later passed away at the hospital.More
A Tennessee toddler has died after being left in a vehicle overnight.More
It happened shortly after 8 p.m. on McCutcheon Road near Lee Highway.More
Police in Connecticut say more than 90 people were hospitalized during a concert featuring Chance the Rapper.More
Country singer Scotty McCreery has been cited after authorities say he had a loaded handgun with him in Raleigh-Durham International Airport.More
Twenty-one-year-old Dejuan Shaquille Smith is wanted for two counts of Aggravated Robbery, two counts of Solicitation of Aggravated Rape, and Attempted Aggravated Rape.More
Two failures mar this week's scores in north Georgia, and the main issue that needs to be addressed is food safety.More
Police say the scammers are calling residents the area code, often times the elderly, and telling them they have won money and/or prizes.More
