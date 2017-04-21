AL man charged with 3 counts of child pornography

OPELIKA, AL (AP) - An Opelika man has been arrested on charges of child pornography.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports (http://bit.ly/2osmo6l ) that 33-year-old Joshua Ryan Miller has been charged after investigators acting on a tip found evidence establishing a link between Miller and a recovered cellphone containing child pornography. The Lee County Sheriff's Department says in a release it appears Miller recorded the images at his home.

He's charged with three counts of production of obscene matter containing visual depictions of a person under 17 years old.

Investigators with a search warrant found additional electronic devices at Miller's home and will use a forensic examination to determine if additional charges are warranted.

Miller is being held in the Lee County Detention Facility on a $76,000 bond. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Information from: Opelika-Auburn News, http://www.oanow.com/

