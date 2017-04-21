7 sentenced in conspiracy to distribute meth in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A federal judge has sentenced seven people for conspiring to traffic methamphetamine across northwest Alabama, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

U.S. District Court Judge R. David Proctor sentence 34-year-old Gladys Ivette Rodriguez-Valle to nine years in prison Monday. She had pleaded guilty to the conspiracy in December, saying she had led the operation by sending couriers to Atlanta to buy multiple kilograms of methamphetamine between January 2015 and June 2016 for her and her co-defendants to distribute.

On Monday and on Wednesday, Proctor gave six other defendants - 29-year-old Jeffrey Douglas Dunaway, 35-year-old Gregory Keith King, 35-year-old Allen M. Morgan, 44-year-old Connie Hallmark Batchelor, 39-year-old Evan Andrew Norris and 44-year-old Kevin Wayne Blackburn - prison sentences ranging from five years and three months to 14 years.

An eighth defendant, 37-year-old Bruce Alan Roberts, will be sentenced July 18.

