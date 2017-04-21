Warm and cloudy with a few afternoon storms

Good Friday! We will be warm and cloudy today with the high reaching the low 80s. A front to our north MAY spawn a few spotty showers and storms late this afternoon into tonight. I do not expect anything widespread as the chance for storms is 30%. Any that do develop we will have to watch. There is a very slight chance for some of those storms to become severe producing damaging winds.

Overnight the front will drift north, taking away our rain chances all together heading into Saturday morning. Lows will drop into the low 60s Saturday morning.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs reaching the low 80s again. Scattered storms will develop during the afternoon and linger into the evening hours.

Sunday the low pressure bringing Saturday's storms will move east, and on the back side of that low we may have a sprinkle or two popping up on and off through the day. The big feature of Sunday, however, will be a nice shot of cooler air briefly settling in. Highs Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Next week will be warm and dry as we see temps soaring back into the 80s through the week. We will even reach the upper 80s by Thursday and Friday. No rain is expected through at least Friday.

David Karnes

