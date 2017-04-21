Road closures for April 20-23

Unum Celebrates Earth Day Street Fair: Walnut Street will be closed between E. 5th St. and E. 6th St. from 8:00am and 1:30pm for an employee celebration of Earth Day.

4 Bridges Arts Festival: Reggie White Blvd. will be closed from the entrance to the skate park at First TN Pavilion to W. 19th St. from Thursday, April 20th at 10:00 am through Sunday, April 23rd at 6:00 pm. The 4 Bridges Arts Festival returns for its 17th year to bring world-class fine art to the region. 4 Bridges is a fully juried show with artists awards totaling $15,000. Diversity in mediums and styles in a truly unique 50,000 sq. ft. covered pavilion mix with serious art buyers from across the region, and beyond, to create an atmosphere unlike any other. Visit www.4bridgesartsfestival.org for more information.

Saturday, April 22

Color The House 5K: There will be multiple lane closures on E. 4th St., Houston St., Palmetto St. and E. 5th St., as well as road closures on Oak St., Vine St. and Douglas St. from 8:45am to 11:30am on Saturday, April 22nd for this race. UTC's Alpha Delta Pi Sorority is hosting a 5k to benefit the Chattanooga Ronald McDonald House. It costs $35 to register for the 5k and $30 for the one mile family fun run/walk, $20 for UTC students and children. To register, visit www.imathlete.com and search "Color the House 5k & 1 Mile."

CSAS Book It! 5K: One westbound lane of E. 3rd St. will be closed from Siskin Drive to Mabel St., along with a single lane on Mabel St. in Battery Park, from 7:00am to 10:00am for this 5K. Proceeds from the 2nd annual race will go largely to the CSAS Upper School Library, but proceeds from the Mile and 1/2 mile races will be split between Elementary PE and the Upper School Library. They also plan to donate a percentage of revenue to The Chattanooga Community Kitchen. For more information, visit https://racesonline.com/events/csas-book-it-5k-sponsored-by-ptsa.

