A substitute teacher is on leave for allegedly threatening a student.

It happened Thursday at Soddy Daisy Middle School.

Hamilton County Schools spokesperson Amy Katcher confirms to Channel 3 that the class was upset with the substitute for the way work was assigned. At that point, the substitute threaten a student.

The incident is under investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.