UPDATE: Murray Co. teacher accused of "racially insensitive" video resigns

UPDATE: A Murray County teacher accused of sharing a racially charged video on social media is off the job.

The administrative services director, Mike Tuck, tells Channel 3, the teacher submitted her resignation on Friday.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

PREVIOUS STORY: A racially charged video shared on social media has landed a Murray County High School teacher in trouble.

The video, called "racially insensitive" by Murray County Schools spokesman Mike Tuck, shows the unnamed teacher making a face mimicking a large-lipped person.

The teacher, under contract for the past two years, was removed from the school where she taught law enforcement. She was previously a School Resource Officer, Channel 3 has learned.

An investigation is under way by the school system's central office.