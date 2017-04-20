Hibachi restaurant fails with dripping chicken; Huddle House still needs some work

This week’s report includes some bad news for a north Georgia restaurant.

Nakato Hibachi at 56 Battlefield Parkway in Fort Oglethorpe scored a 57, 12 points below a failing grade of a 69 or less. The inspector watched an employee use his cell phone with his bare hands, then turn around and handle ready to eat food with his bare hands, without washing them in between tasks.

The inspector found several cross contamination concerns, including raw chicken stored in the refrigerator over a bucket of white sauce. The lid was not secure, so chicken juices were dripping into the sauce. Breaded chicken and chicken wings were sitting out at room temperature and chicken and teriyaki sauce were stored under the hand washing sink.

Huddle House at 612 South Third Avenue in Chatsworth posted a failing score of a 62 in last week's report. The restaurant improves its score to an 81 this week, but still have some issues to correct. The inspector noted the restaurant didn't post its failing report where customers could see it, the prep cooler temperature was too warm, and several flies were found.

The lowest score in Hamilton County is a 78 found at Bojangles at 4152 Ringgold Road in East Ridge. The report shows an employee put on gloves without washing their hands first, the inspector spotted flies near the sink drain, equipment wasn’t sanitized properly and hot food wasn’t kept warm enough before serving.

Several restaurants posted high or perfect scores of 100. Congratulations to:

Amigo’s Mexican Restaurant, 1906 Dayton Boulevard, Chattanooga

Griffin’s Footlong Hot Dog, 847 Main Street, Chattanooga

Honey & Hive Baking, 8411 Harrison Bay Road, Harrison

Mumdee’s, 3277 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone

The following are the remaining scores from Hamilton County and north Georgia.

Hamilton County

El Monterrey Mexican, 531 Signal Mountain Road, Chattanooga: 81

Countryside Café, 8223 Mahan Gap Road, Ooltewah: 85

Kacey’s Home Cooking, 6921 Lee Highway, Chattanooga: 89

Shangri-La, 14 East 7 th Street, Chattanooga: 89

Street, Chattanooga: 89 Blue Water Grill, 224 Broad Street, Chattanooga: 90

Taqueria Jalisco, 350 Market Street, Chattanooga: 91

Charley’s Grilled Subs, 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Chattanooga: 92

Kevin Brown’s Burgers, 8228 Mahan Gap Road, Ooltewah: 93

Teriyaki of Japan, 3992 Ringgold Road, East Ridge: 93

Waffle House, 3805 Cummings Highway, Chattanooga: 93

Dave’s Spiced Right BBQ, 12914 Highway 58, Georgetown: 94

Outback Steakhouse, 501 Northgate Mall Drive, Hixson: 94

Krystal, 5401 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 95 (improvement from last week’s 73)

Chuy’s, 2271 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 95

Hardee’s, 2310 East 23 rd Street, Chattanooga: 95

Street, Chattanooga: 95 Krystal, 621 Signal Mountain Road, Chattanooga: 96

Checker’s, 4348 Ringgold Road, Chattanooga: 97

Maple Street Biscuits, 407 Broad Street, Chattanooga: 97

Church’s Chicken, 3812 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 98

Ronnie’s Grill, 408 Dodson Avenue, Chattanooga: 98

Domino’s, 9323 Apison Pike, Collegedale: 99

Great American Cookie Company, 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Chattanooga: 99

Kumo One, 6025 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 99

Peet’s Coffee and Tea, 319 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga: 99

Pin Strikes, 6241 Perimeter Drive, Chattanooga: 99

Catoosa County

Zaxby’s, 6456 Alabama Highway, Ringgold: 96

Dade County

Artzy Café, 12238 South Main Street, Trenton: 81

Canyon Grill, 28 Scenic Highway, Rising Fawn: 90

Cornerstone Restaurant, 4356 South 11 Highway, Rising Fawn: 91

Subway, 319 Deer Head Cove Road, Rising Fawn: 94

Murray County

No additional scores to report

Walker County

CJ’s Southern Traditions, 640 South Main Street, LaFayette: 83

Café 7, 1400 Patten Road, Lookout Mountain: 91

Majestic Manor, 67 Pin Oak Drive, Rock Spring: 91

McDonald’s, 106 Lafayette Road, Chickamauga: 92

Wendy’s, 401 North Main Street, LaFayette: 94

Fairyland Club, 1201 Fleetwood Drive, Lookout Mountain: 97

Rock City Cliff Terrace, 1400 Patten Road, Lookout Mountain: 97

Lookout Mountain Golf Club, 1370 Wood Nymph Trail, Lookout Mountain: 99

Whitfield County

Faith Wings, 1218 North Thornton Avenue, Dalton: 87

Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant #8, 1331 West Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 92

Fortune Cookie Chinese Restaurant, 801 East Walnut Avenue, Suite J, Dalton: 93

Waffle House, 1912 Chattanooga Road, Dalton: 93

McDonald’s, 2531 East Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 95

If you’re in Hamilton County and you have a complaint about a restaurant, pool, health care facility, daycare or gym, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at 423-209-8110. In north Georgia, call your local health department.