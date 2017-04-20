UPDATE: I-24 eastbound repair work delayed because of rain - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: I-24 eastbound repair work delayed because of rain

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: TDOT says that today's repair work on Interstate 24 eastbound has been rained out for the day and will be rescheduled.

The work on I-24 westbound has been completed, but traffic is still moving slowly in the area.

PREVIOUS STORY: TDOT reports that work previously scheduled for Friday morning on eastbound I-24 will take place Thursday afternoon starting at 1:00pm, in anticipation of rain that is expected Friday.

All I-24 eastbound traffic will be diverted to the Broad street exit and then back onto I-24 at approximately the 178.8 mm.  Lane closures will start eastbound at Chattanooga creek.  The closures will remain in place until repairs are completed.

PREVIOUS STORY: Work began about 10:00am Thursday as Tennessee Department of Transportation crews work to repair a section of a broken concrete slab on Interstate 24 westbound, according to TDOT spokesperson Jennifer Flynn.

The work will force the closure of the right lane of I-24 West between mile markers 178-179.  This area is just past the U.S. 27 interchange in the two-lane section of I-24.
 
On Friday, they will be making repairs to a broken concrete slab in Lane 2 on I-24 East between mile markers 178-179 beginning at 10AM.  This is in a four-lane section of I-24. 
 
TDOT Operations will also handle traffic control during the closures.  The closures will remain in place until repairs are completed.

