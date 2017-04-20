Feds to provide $485M in grants to combat opioid epidemic - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Feds to provide $485M in grants to combat opioid epidemic

By Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - The federal government says it will provide states nearly half a billion dollars for prevention and treatment programs aimed at confronting the opioid epidemic.

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price made the announcement Wednesday at a drug prevention summit in Atlanta. The $485 million in grant money was contained in bipartisan legislation approved by Congress last year and signed by former President Barack Obama.

Price said the Trump administration has a five-part strategy on opioids: improved access to treatment and recovery services, making overdose-reversing drugs more widely available, stepped-up public health surveillance of the epidemic, support for research on pain and addiction, and promoting better ways to help patients manage pain.

