Mascot comes to the rescue, gets rescued as well

A young boy was saved from injury and then returned the favor to his protector.

The heroic act happened at a baseball game between the Florida Gators and the University of North Florida.

It was all fun on the field until a foul ball was hit down the first base line. Unfortunately, Albert the Gator took a direct hit to the head. But it wasn’t a mistake!

Brave Albert was actually shielding the young fan sitting beside him.  The ball got Albert right between the eyes. It was tense until the boy saved him --- performing CPR to bring Albert back around.

Thankfully, Albert is not seriously injured and is ready to chomp another day.

