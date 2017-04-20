UPDATE: Chattanooga police investigate early morning shooting

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting near the 1900 block of Citico Ave.

It happened around 3:46 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officials say 35-year-old Tyrone Stevenson showed up to a local hospital, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim did not provide any suspect information to police.

If you have any information about this shooting, contact The Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

