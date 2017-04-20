UPDATE: Chattanooga police investigate early morning shooting

Organizers said they started at the Creative Discovery Museum in downtown Chattanooga and ended at a local flower shop in Rossville.More
Ember Lee Cash Elm, 26, also known as Emily Leanne Brooks, has been charged with criminal homicide and possession of a weapon in the shooting death of 28-year-old Eric Burchfield.More
A Tennessee toddler has died after being left in a vehicle overnight.More
Twenty-one-year-old Dejuan Shaquille Smith is wanted for two counts of Aggravated Robbery, two counts of Solicitation of Aggravated Rape, and Attempted Aggravated Rape.More
Two failures mar this week's scores in north Georgia, and the main issue that needs to be addressed is food safety.More
The local authorities have since canceled the fine and apologized.More
Police say the scammers are calling residents the area code, often times the elderly, and telling them they have won money and/or prizes.More
Watson, booked into his own jail, is now back on the job following the indictment after posting a $30,000 bond.More
Jerry Bruce was born with hypo-plastic left heart syndrome, a rare heart condition where you are born with half of a heart, and your left side is not as functional as your right.More
Country singer Scotty McCreery has been cited after authorities say he had a loaded handgun with him in Raleigh-Durham International Airport.More
The operation was designed to apprehend several high priority offenders with active warrants.More
