UPDATE: Chattanooga police investigate early morning shooting

By Liz Overton, Executive Producer
UPDATE: Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting near the 1900 block of Citico Ave.

It happened around 3:46 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officials say 35-year-old Tyrone Stevenson showed up to a local hospital, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim did not provide any suspect information to police.

If you have any information about this shooting, contact The Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525. 

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are investigating the report of a shooting.

The victim showed up at Erlanger Medical Center around 3:45 a.m., but investigators have not yet determined where the shooting happened.

We'll share more details when they become available.

