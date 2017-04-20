10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. AP: PESTICIDE MAKERS PETITION GOVERNMENT

Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap scientific findings that a family of widely used pesticides is harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

2. TRUMP'S ART OF THE (NEW) DEAL

From NAFTA to the Iran nuclear agreement to the Paris climate accord, the "America First" president now appears to be warming to the view that when it comes to global agreements, a deal's a deal.

3. HOW PENCE FEELS ABOUT INDONESIA

The U.S. vice president praises the Southeast Asian nation's democracy and moderate form of Islam.

4. WHY CHINA IS FRUSTRATED BY NORTH KOREA

China is the reclusive nation's most important trading partner and ally, but Pyongyang is ignoring its calls for a suspension of its nuclear and missile programs and its requests for talks.

5. HERNANDEZ'S DEATH IN PRISON DOESN'T CLOSE THE BOOK

The former NFL star's apparent suicide leaves a trail of questions, such as the timing of his death, additional details on how it happened and the status of his estate.

6. WHY A YOUNG SYRIAN JOINED ISLAMIC STATE GROUP

Mohammed says he joined extremist fighters to defend his city, Deir el-Zour, against Assad's military, before eventually defecting, highlighting the complexity of motives and alliances in the Syria war.

7. THE LEGACY OF BILL O'REILLY

Despite his firing by Fox News Channel, observers say his imprint on cable news outlets and his influence on barbed political discourse remain intact.

8. ARKANSAS EXECUTION PLAN AGAIN THROWN INTO DOUBT

While the latest court rulings could be overturned, the state now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

9. WHAT WILL HAPPEN AT 4:20 PM

The marijuana culture's high holiday, 4/20, gets underway when college students gather on campus quads and pot shops in legal weed states offer discounts.

10. PRINCE'S 1980S BAND HITS ROAD FOR MEMORIAL TOUR

For members of The Revolution, reuniting for a spring U.S. tour is how they are coping with the "Purple Rain" pop superstar's unexpected death a year ago.

