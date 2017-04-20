Warm with a few late day showers

Good Thursday. Big weather changes are on the way as we head through the weekend. Today will be warm with clouds on and off. We may see a few light passing showers this afternoon between 2pm and 5pm. Any showers that develop will taper off heading into the evening. Our high will reach 83 this afternoon, about 10 degrees above average.

Friday will be another warm one with temps in the low 80s during the afternoon. A front will sag down from the north bringing scattered storms to the area Friday afternoon into Friday evening. there is a very low risk of severe storms with high winds being the largest threat.

Saturday will see another front moving through, bringing more scattered storms in during the afternoon hours. There is a low risk of severe storms with this system as well. Behind this front we will have a big cool down.

Sunday will start with temps in the mid-50s. The afternoon will be cool and a little breezy with the high only reaching 68!

Next week will start great with sunshine and a high of 74 Monday. We will get a bit warmer Tuesday through the rest of the week with highs in the low 80s and lots of sunshine.

David Karnes

