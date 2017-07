Ruth Holmberg, a Chattanooga philanthropist and former Chattanooga Times Free Press Publisher has died, according to Heritage Funeral Home.

Holmberg was a champion of the arts, education, and civil rights in Chattanooga. She also has an award named after her, the Ruth Holmberg Arts Leadership Award recognizes a person who has made significant contributions to the arts in Chattanooga who is actively engaged in the cultural life of our community.

The Glass Bridge adjacent to the Hunter Museum of American Art is named after her.

Heritage Funeral Home is handling the arrangements of the funeral.