Ooltewah's Robin Copp is Southeast TN Principal of the Year

Surprising it is that time of year again for Back to School! Here are a list of start dates for schools in our area.More
Surprising it is that time of year again for Back to School! Here are a list of start dates for schools in our area.More
Bullying incidents are on the decline in Hamilton County schools, according to the 2016-17 Bullying Compliance Report. Karen Glenn, director of Students Taking a Right Stand (STARS) and Safe Schools Learning Environment, is releasing the report to School Board members on Thursday. The data shows the number of reported bullying incidents declined from 684 in 2015-16, to 615 last year. Of those reported incidents last year, 217 were confirmed, compared to 322 during th...More
Bullying incidents are on the decline in Hamilton County schools, according to the 2016-17 Bullying Compliance Report. Karen Glenn, director of Students Taking a Right Stand (STARS) and Safe Schools Learning Environment, is releasing the report to School Board members on Thursday. The data shows the number of reported bullying incidents declined from 684 in 2015-16, to 615 last year. Of those reported incidents last year, 217 were confirmed, compared to 322 during th...More
Bradley County's Michigan Elementary School PTO has again earned national attention.More
Bradley County's Michigan Elementary School PTO has again earned national attention.More