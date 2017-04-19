Ooltewah's Robin Copp is Southeast TN Principal of the Year - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ooltewah's Robin Copp is Southeast TN Principal of the Year

Ooltewah High School Principal Robin Copp has been named Principal of the Year for the Southeast Region of Tennessee. 

Hamilton County Interim Superintendent Dr. Kirk Kelly was not surprised by the news. “Ms. Copp is truly one of the best academic leaders, not only in Hamilton County, but probably the state,” Dr. Kelly said after learning the news. “I could not be prouder to have her represent us at the state level, as an outstanding example of our strategic focus on Great Teachers, Great Leaders who inspire both educators and students.” 


Ms. Copp will now compete against 17 other principal nominees from across Tennessee. 
The Tennessee Department of Education Principal of the Year award goes to principals who demonstrate superior abilities in managing and motivating students and faculties, evoke high standards, demonstrate a commitment to excellence, implement innovative programs, and have a proven track record of exceptional gains in student learning. 
The Principal of the Year winner will be chosen this summer and will be honored during the Tennessee Educational Leadership Conference (LEAD) in Nashville this October.

