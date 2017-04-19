Grieving father's fight against guardrails heads to nation's capitol

Hannah Eimers was killed when a Lindsay X-LITE impaled her car, striking her in the head and chest. (Photo: WBIR)

A grieving East Tennessee father is taking his fight to Washington, D.C., looking for justice in his daughter’s death.

Seventeen-year-old Hannah Eimers was killed late last year after her car left I-75 and struck a Lindsay X-Lite guardrail terminal in McMinn County. The rail impaled her car, killing her instantly.

Her father, Stephen, has been fighting to have X-Lites removed from Tennessee roads. TDOT recently agreed to remove all 1,800 devices. The department cited growing concerns about the device's performance in crashes about 45 miles per hour.

Now, Eimers is asking federal officials to rescind the letter of authorization for the X-Lite model.

