Alabama Supreme Court upholds Chief Roy Moore's suspension - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Alabama Supreme Court upholds Chief Roy Moore's suspension

By Associated Press

By KIM CHANDLER
Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A specially appointed Alabama Supreme Court has upheld the suspension of Chief Justice Roy Moore for his actions after landmark decision allowing gay marriage. The court issued the decision Wednesday. Judges upheld both the findings that Moore violated judicial ethics, and his suspension for the remainder of his term.

A judicial panel in September suspended Moore after finding he urged state probate judges to defy the federal courts on gay marriage. Sitting justices recused themselves from hearing Moore's appeal because their impartiality might be questioned. Seven judges chosen at random served on the special court that heard his appeal.

Moore has scheduled an afternoon press conference at the Alabama Capitol.

