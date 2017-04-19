UPDATE: Marion Co. teacher aide charged for biting child

UPDATE: A Marion County teacher's aide accused of biting a student has been charged with assault of a minor.

Jenny Price of Jasper was booked into the Marion County Jail on Thursday.

According to an affidavit, around 10:15 a.m. on April 13th while out on the playground at South Pittsburg Elementary School. Another teacher's aide witnessed Price lean towards 3-year old, Johnathon Chambers, with her mouth open.

At that time the witness heard the child make some type of noise, and went to see what was going on. Price told the witness that Johnathon has got twisted up in his chair and hit his head.

The report says after recess, Price went to the teacher's lounge and the witness went over to Johnathan and lifted up his right sleeve and noticed a bruise. The witness went to the teacher and advised she report the incident to the principal and other school officials. After an investigation, Price was suspended for three days without pay.

Jenny Price will appear in court on May 10.

PREVIOUS STORY: A Marion County teacher's aide is off the job pending the outcome of an investigation after she was accused of biting a toddler.

The allegation is also prompting an elementary school to make some changes.

Amanda Ferrell says she found bruises on her 3-year-old grandson's arm last week.

"[The school's principal] informed me that a teacher's aid had bit him and that it left a bruise and she wanted me to be aware of it," Ferrell said.

According to a police report, the injury happened when Jonathan, 3, was on the playground at South Pittsburg Elementary School with teacher's aid, Jenny Price.

Another teacher's aide reported seeing Price lean toward Jonathon with her mouth open.

She described hearing Jonathan, who can't speak, make a noise.

When the aide asked Price when happened, she said Jonathan got twisted in his wheelchair and hit his head

The aide looked at Jonathan's arm and found a bruise.

"Even if it was accidental, it was inexcusable," Marion County Superintendent Dr. Mark Griffith said.

Griffith said the school followed proper protocol by immediately notifying the chain of command.

Price was immediately suspended for three and a half days.

"At that time, there were no pictures that were revealed so that was just a split second decision just to say, okay, she's suspended until we have all of our facts straight and see where we go from here," he added.

Price is off the job while the Department of Children's Services investigates which could take up to 60 days.

Ferrell, who said she is afraid to send her grandson to school and therapy, wonders what would have happened if the other aid wouldn't not have spoken up.

"He's not really verbal. He can say maybe 10 words so he can't come home and say this happened to me, Mama. So I have to stand up for him," she said.

Now, Griffith said the district is looking at making some changes.

"Speaking with the director of exceptional education again, we're going to put some safeguards in place and along with DCS, we'll make some proper recommendations with that as well," he added.

Although he couldn't talk about what those changes are, he wants parents to know, kids are safe.

Paperwork was filed in Marion County General Sessions Court on Wednesday summoning Price to court on a charge of assault on a minor.

Griffith said she has been with the school district for about three years and has not had any issues or allegations in the past.