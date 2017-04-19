Rob Gronkowski crashes White House press briefing - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Rob Gronkowski crashes White House press briefing

Posted: Updated:
By NBC News

For those of you who had “Crash Sean Spicer’s Daily Briefing” in the “What Will Gronk Do At The White House?” pool, congratulations.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski did indeed walk in to the press room during the Press Secretary’s meeting with reporters.

“Need some help?” Gronk said.

And now we can start the pool for what Gronk may do next while at the White House. Possibilities include ripping off his suit jacket and dress shirt in one motion, pouring a beer on the head of POTUS, and/or attempting to spike the nuclear football.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.