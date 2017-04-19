Rob Gronkowski crashes White House press briefing

For those of you who had “Crash Sean Spicer’s Daily Briefing” in the “What Will Gronk Do At The White House?” pool, congratulations.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski did indeed walk in to the press room during the Press Secretary’s meeting with reporters.

“Need some help?” Gronk said.

New England Patriots' Gronk just crashed a Sean Spicer briefing and asked if he "needed some help" ?? https://t.co/Ie00jyYkXr pic.twitter.com/sIMuPQQuKr — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) April 19, 2017

And now we can start the pool for what Gronk may do next while at the White House. Possibilities include ripping off his suit jacket and dress shirt in one motion, pouring a beer on the head of POTUS, and/or attempting to spike the nuclear football.