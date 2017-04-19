April 23 Deadline Approaching for Submission of Comments for 2018 Fishing Regulations

NASHVILLE --- The deadline is approaching for submitting comments to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency for its 2018 fishing regulations. This is an opportunity for the public to share ideas and concerns about fishing regulations with TWRA staff.

The deadline for comment period concerning fishing regulations is April 23, 2017.

Public comments will be considered by fisheries managers and may be presented as proposals for regulation changes. Comments may be submitted by mail to: Attn: Fisheries Division-Comments, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, P.O. 40747, Nashville, TN 37204 or emailed to FishingReg.Comments@tn.gov. Please include “Fish Comments” on the subject line of emailed submissions.

This year, the TWRA Fisheries Division will present the proposed regulations at the August meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission. The commission will set the regulations at its September meeting. There will be a public comment period on the proposed regulations between those meetings.