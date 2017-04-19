TVA CEO: Coal plants not reopening under Trump - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TVA CEO: Coal plants not reopening under Trump

Posted: Updated:
TVA president and CEO Bill Johnson. TFP photo TVA president and CEO Bill Johnson. TFP photo

By JONATHAN MATTISE, Associated Press

NASHVILLE (AP) - The CEO of the nation's biggest public utility says the agency isn't going to reopen coal-fired power plants under President Donald Trump.

In an interview Tuesday, Tennessee Valley Authority CEO Bill Johnson said he thinks very little will change for the federal utility under Trump.

Johnson says TVA's retirement of coal plants was the cheapest way to serve customers. He said natural gas prices, not regulation, devastated the coal industry.

Trump, who has called for coal's comeback, has begun repealing President Barack Obama-era regulations aimed at coal.

By May, Trump can fill five of nine TVA board slots to establish a new majority. The U.S. Senate confirms them.

Johnson said TVA hasn't had direct discussions with the administration about the agency's direction or been invited to meet top administration officials yet.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.