Motorists on I-75 in Catoosa County can expect some delays today as crews work on a bridge.

The right lanes of the interstate, between mile markers 353 and 350, will be closed Tuesday from 9:00am until 3:00pm to allow crews to work on repairing the bridge deck. The work affects southbound traffic only.

This emergency maintenance operation and the lane closure it necessitates are weather permitting and subject to change.

Motorists should expect delays and use caution when driving through the areas.