Chattanooga jeweler Rick Davis lands reality TV show

A Chattanooga jewelry store owner will soon have his own reality TV series.

CJM Productions in Nashville signed a multi-million dollar contract with Rick Davis for a half-hour show that will be called "America's Jeweler." The company's CEO said Davis, the owner of Rick Davis Gold and Diamonds, has 41 years of experience in the jewelry business and has a personality for TV.

The diamond expert says he hopes the show will inform the public about buying and selling diamonds.

Production for Rick Davis "America's Jeweler" will start later this month.

Air dates and networks will be announced at a later date.