Cloudy with a few afternoon showers

Good Wednesday. Hopefully the thunder last night didn't scare the pets, kids, and adults with a weak constitution. We will get a break today. Skies will be cloudy, but we should be dry until late in the afternoon. Between 3pm and 6pm is our best chance for seeing some light scattered showers. They will diminish a we move through the evening. Our high today will reach a warm 81.

Thursday will be warm as well with a high of 83. Late Thursday clouds will increase, but the chance of any rain Thursday evening is only about 20%.

Friday will start warm and dry as the high soars to 82. Than a front will sag down from the north and bring in scattered showers and storms Friday evening into Friday night.

Saturday the rain will be over temporarily. Saturday will be cloudy, but I don't expect much if any rain for most of the day. Saturday will be warm also with a high of 83.

Saturday night into Sunday morning we Can expect a cold front to move through bringing a line of rain and storms to the area. We will watch for severe weather potential with this system over the next couple of days.

Behind that front we will dry out and cool down. Sunday afternoon will be breezy with north winds keeping the high close to about 70 degrees.

David Karnes

