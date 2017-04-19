Ultrasound shows 'beautiful' moment twins appear to be kissing in the womb

Chattanooga Police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting on the 1200 block of Cypress Street Court.More
Chattanooga Police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting on the 1200 block of Cypress Street Court.More
The operation was designed to apprehend several high priority offenders with active warrants.More
The operation was designed to apprehend several high priority offenders with active warrants.More
Chattanooga Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the 4800 block of Hixson Pike.More
Chattanooga Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the 4800 block of Hixson Pike.More
Two failures mar this week's scores in north Georgia, and the main issue that needs to be addressed is food safety.More
Two failures mar this week's scores in north Georgia, and the main issue that needs to be addressed is food safety.More
TBI spokeswoman Susan Niland says 48-year-old Freddy Ruth shot himself after picking up litter near the East Parksville boat ramp.More
TBI spokeswoman Susan Niland says 48-year-old Freddy Ruth shot himself after picking up litter near the East Parksville boat ramp.More
Chattanooga Police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting on the 1200 block of Cypress Street Court.More
Chattanooga Police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting on the 1200 block of Cypress Street Court.More
A semi-trailer crash is causing delays on I-75 SB at the I-24 split in Hamilton County.More
A semi-trailer crash is causing delays on I-75 SB at the I-24 split in Hamilton County.More
A Tennessee toddler has died after being left in a vehicle overnight.More
A Tennessee toddler has died after being left in a vehicle overnight.More
Watson is now back on the job following the indictment after posting a $30,000 bond.More
Watson is now back on the job following the indictment after posting a $30,000 bond.More
Much of the continental United States will be able to see the solar eclipse, and Tennessee will be a prime spot.More
Much of the continental United States will be able to see the solar eclipse, and Tennessee will be a prime spot.More
Across the country, people are trying to determine where to get the best seat for the eclipse taking place Aug. 21, the first complete solar eclipse that will be visible from the contiguous United States since 1979.More
Across the country, people are trying to determine where to get the best seat for the eclipse taking place Aug. 21, the first complete solar eclipse that will be visible from the contiguous United States since 1979.More
Two women and three men were arrested in Midtown Memphis after Memphis Police Department found a brothel operating out of a rental property.More
Two women and three men were arrested in Midtown Memphis after Memphis Police Department found a brothel operating out of a rental property.More