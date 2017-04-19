Levi's Call issued for 'critical missing child'

Police searching for a 12-year-old missing child have issued a Levi's Call for the girl.

According to Atlanta Police, Arasely Jimenez-Vasquez was last seen Monday around 10 p.m. at 2783 Dearwood Drive SW. She is believed to be with 32-year-old Armando Aquilar. They may be driving a 2009 white Ford Econoline van with Georgia tag "QFD5854".

Police did not immediately say what relationship the child has with Aguilar. Authorities issued a felony warrant for Kidnapping for him on April 17.

The 12-year-old is said to be around 5'3", weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children , Aguilar has heavy scarring along the right side of his chin and has a tattoo of "Ashley" across the middle of his chest. Above the name are four large stars and below are three large stars.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jimenes-Vasquez and Aguilar is asked to call police at 404-546-4260.