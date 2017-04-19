Levi's Call issued for 'critical missing child'

ATLANTA (WXIA) -
Police searching for a 12-year-old missing child have issued a Levi's Call for the girl.
According to Atlanta Police, Arasely Jimenez-Vasquez was last seen Monday around 10 p.m. at 2783 Dearwood Drive SW. She is believed to be with 32-year-old Armando Aquilar. They may be driving a 2009 white Ford Econoline van with Georgia tag "QFD5854".
Police did not immediately say what relationship the child has with Aguilar. Authorities issued a felony warrant for Kidnapping for him on April 17.
The 12-year-old is said to be around 5'3", weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Aguilar has heavy scarring along the right side of his chin and has a tattoo of "Ashley" across the middle of his chest. Above the name are four large stars and below are three large stars.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jimenes-Vasquez and Aguilar is asked to call police at 404-546-4260.
