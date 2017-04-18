UPDATE: Man shot multiple times on E. 23rd Street ID'ed by police

UPDATE: Chattanooga police have identified the man shot Tuesday as 32-year-old Andre Tucker.

Tucker was transported by Hamilton County EMS to local hospital after the shooting.

His wounds were considered to be non-life-threatening.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police said a man was shot multiple times on E. 23rd Street Tuesday night.

It happened in the 2400 block at around 8:25 p.m.

Shooting happened near Central Park then came to the Hunan Wok Chinese Restaurant asking for help @WRCB pic.twitter.com/IbjnmASb1t — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) April 19, 2017

Police said the man was in a vehicle when the incident happened.

The victim's wounds were not life-threatening.

Not sure of victims condition but Chattanooga Police spokesperson says he is alive. @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) April 19, 2017

Police are not releasing the victim's name until his family has been notified.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.