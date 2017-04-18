UPDATE: State has investigated Orange Grove client deaths before

UPDATE: A Channel 3 investigation has revealed the recent death of an Orange Grove client is the latest in a string of unexpected deaths.

Nearly two weeks ago, 60-year-old Carrie Parkey was found dead inside a transport van. His death marks the 10th the state has investigated since 2001.

It's still not clear how Carrie Parkey died, but after his death Channel 3 wanted to know if the state has ever investigated other deaths connected to Orange Grove.

It turns out the center, which serves adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has been a part of nine investigations since 2001. Two included cases of neglect.

"Whenever there's a death here regardless of the cause, it's very tragic for our staff as well because we do become family to lots and lots of these folks," Orange Grove Center Development Director Heidi Hoffecker said.

This isn't the first death the state has looked into at an Orange Grove facility.

In 2001, a report shows a resident was found not breathing. A house manager resigned after investigators found staff members neglected to give the man his medications as ordered.

Nearly 10 years later in April of 2011, a resident died after choking on a peanut butter sandwich.

State investigators determined the man was neglected because he was not being properly watched.

A nurse was placed on administrative leave and then fired.

Hoffecker said Orange Grove does not take situations like this lightly.

"Orange Grove takes very seriously the health and welfare and safety of all the individuals we serve," Hoffecker said.

Since 2001, there have been 7 other death investigations.

State investigators found no evidence of wrongdoing by Orange Grove employees in those cases. Hoffecker said staff members are screened extensively and continually trained.

The state requires employees to report any suspicious deaths within four hours of becoming aware.

It's still not clear if there are allegations of abuse or neglect connected to Carrie Parkey's death. Investigators are still waiting on autopsy results.

Documents from the state also show there have been nearly 200 allegations of abuse, neglect, or exploitation lodged against Orange Grove since 2012.

More than a third were substantiated by investigators.

