'Dressing room' violation occurs at Jasper Middle School

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
JASPER, TN (WRCB) -

The Marion County Director of Schools is investigating a dressing room violation that happened at Jasper Middle School. 

A girl was suspended for videotaping another girl in a restroom. Director of Schools, Mark Griffith, says the student has been suspended pending an investigation by him. 

Griffith was made aware of the video and told the student's parents about the videotaping. Other parents also the Student Resource Officer and the girl who did the taping was questioned. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

