UPDATE: Woman rescued after falling off ledge on Lookout Mtn.

Rescue teams get their gear loaded before working to find the fallen hiker Tuesday.

UPDATE: The 21-year old woman has been rescued and there are no serious injuries reported. The woman was able to walk out with assistance from rescue workers.

A woman fell some 40 feet down a cliff below Covenant College on Lookout Mountain Tuesday.

Officials say the 21-year old woman is a student at Covenant College. The woman is alert and talking to rescuers. Weather has been an issue with the rescue and more rain is expected later in the day.

Crews say after the 40-foot fall, there was a two-foot ledge and another possible 60-foot fall below her.

Rescue crews from Hamilton County joined forces with Dade County to rescue the hiker.

Hamilton County's High Fall Rescue team has been dispatched to the scene.

