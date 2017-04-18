Cleveland Facebook killer: Steve Stephens dead in car after purs - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cleveland Facebook killer: Steve Stephens dead in car after pursuit by Pa. Police

Posted: Updated:
By NBC News

The nationwide manhunt for Steve Stephens, the man accused of posting video of a murder to Facebook, ended Tuesday when his body was found in a vehicle in Erie, Pa., police said.

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed in a tweet that Stephens had been spotted by Pennsylvania State Police Tuesday morning. After a brief pursuit, police said Stephens shot and killed himself.

On Sunday, Stephens posted a video to Facebook that allegedly showed him shooting and killing 74-year-old Robert Godwin in Cleveland. There had been no sighting of Stephens since the killing at 2 p.m.

An aggravated murder warrant was issued for Stephens' arrest early Monday because police believed he may have fled Ohio.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.