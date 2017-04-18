Low-cost rabies clinics scheduled for April 29

The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Health Department, partnering with the Hamilton County Veterinary Medical Association, the Humane Educational Society, East Ridge Animal Control, and the McKamey Animal Care and Adoption Center will offer low-cost rabies vaccinations for pets.

This year’s low-cost rabies clinics will offer 60 locations around Hamilton County from April 21-29. The price is $12 per pet.

Rabies vaccinations are required by law for all dogs and cats.

“Vaccinating our pets is the most important buffer between humans and the wild animal population where the rabies virus mostly lives,” explains Health Department Director of Environmental Health Services Bonnie Deakins, “The rabies vaccine is not just protecting your pet, it’s protecting public health.”

This year’s rabies clinics are scheduled for the following dates. All clinics are from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.:

Saturday, April 29

Brown Middle - 5716 Highway 58

Snow Hill Elementary - 9042 Career Lane

Falling Water Elementary - 715 Roberts Mill Road

Warner Park Field House - 1254 East Third Street

Lookout Mtn. Fire Hall - 710 Scenic Highway

Signal Mountain Playground - 809 James Blvd.

Lakesite City Park – 2550 Blue Ridge Drive

Hixson High - 5705 Middle Valley Road

Post Office - Sale Creek – 15117 Dayton Pike

Lakeside Academy - 4850 Jersey Pike

Ooltewah Health Center - 5520 High Street

Fire Hall #4 – 10914 Highway 58 North

Red Bank Middle – 3701 Tom Weathers Drive

Rivermont Elementary - 3330 Hixson Pike

In 2016, the Health Department investigated 790 cases of animals biting humans just in Hamilton County. Thankfully, none of these cases were positive for rabies. Last year across the state, 49 animals tested positive for the virus, up from 33 positive cases in 2015.